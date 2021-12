CARBONDALE ― Kara Benyas said she first met Professor Mingqing Xiao when their daughters were both in the toddler room in the Child Development Lab at SIU. “With our first-ever conversation, I remember being struck by how friendly he was, and how he interacted so lovingly with his daughter. I would see Ming every day at drop off and pick up, and we eventually became very close friends and our daughters are still best friends to this day,” said Benyas, a music teacher.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO