Pastor writes book from ‘life or death situation’

A local pastor has written a book born out of a “life or death situation.”. Charles C. Ray, of Brookhaven, has pastored a Presbyterian church in Magnolia for 20 years. A retired social worker, Ray has accomplished a lot in life, including starting the first hospice and mental health programs in...
Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
Troubled times for America: We had never been more divided politically. Battles raged over conflicting visions of freedom and justice. The country was on the brink of civil war. Business had been booming, but there were signs of impending economic collapse. Even more troubling, American Christians were in a spiritual malaise: discouraged and disillusioned.
Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
Every year we make a Christmas list of every person we buy a gift. Beside each name, we put a dollar amount on how much money we will spend on that gift. Then with every purchase, we draw a line through that name and check it off our list. "I...
Well, it’s never a bad time to soak in the glorious truths of Psalm 16. And that’s what we are going to do today in a clip from 2015. This clip comes from a memorable sermon titled “The Path to Full and Lasting Pleasure.” The clip begins where the sermon begins, with John Piper walking out on stage at a Shane & Shane conference. There Pastor John recited Psalm 16 from heart. This text and this sermon come in light of pretty deep sorrow for the Bethlehem community, making for a clip and a sermon that have impacted many of you. Without any further introduction, here’s Pastor John reciting Psalm 16.
After closing its end-of-life care home, the Serenity House, because of COVID-19, the Friends of Hospice are still working on assisting families in the region with grief and end-of-life care. Annie Pillers, executive director of Friends of Hospice, said they’ve been around for more than 25 years and are maintaining...
Like any proud parent, Yamini Levitzky posted a notice on social media when her teenage daughter accomplished something seemingly well beyond her years. But it was also a plug for vaccines for children. “So happy that the COVID vaccine is now available to kids age 5-11,” she said. “My daughter,...
WASHINGTON (7News) — During the holidays, maybe you’re looking for that perfect gift something that’s meaningful and benefits a good cause. Rene Marsh, a local journalist and a member of our extended family here at 7News as Anchor Michelle Marsh's sister, wrote a children’s book with a deeply emotional back story, about loss, strength, and hope.
Zephaniah 3:14-18Philippians 4:4-7Luke 3:10-18 Christmas is getting pretty close, we are all making lists and checking them twice and figuring out: What do I still have to do? In the Gospel of Luke, John the Baptist told the people that Christ is coming and they ask: What should we do? He offers them some suggestions: Those of you who have […]
Pastor Heather Boone's dedication to helping those who need it most in the Monroe community has been well-documented. But now those efforts are being recognized at the national level. Boone was recently named the USA TODAY Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year. The honor was announced during USA...
SURF CITY, N.C. — Some stories are better written by someone closer to an issue than anyone else. Lisa and Doug Pate can speak to that as parents. “There's nothing like watching your child suffer,” Lisa Pate said. What You Should Know. Lisa Pate wrote her first book...
To honor their grandmother who died from Alzheimer’s in 2011, two sisters have written a children’s book to explain to kids what the disease is and how it affects those who have it. Tanya Iovino and Kiki Kouris wrote “A Kids Book About Alzheimer’s” to provide support and...
So much of life is a bottom-line business. We want to make the right decision, find the right strategy, acquire the right skills, know the right people, get the right job, and locate the right house in the right neighborhood in the right school district. We want to be right because so much of life is about the bottom line. We want to get it right.
A Bible museum in Germany set up an exhibit claiming that there are LGBTQ themes in biblical studies, and hosted a play that presents a transgender Jesus Christ as a male who identifies as female. The Bibelhaus in Frankfurt has the exhibit running until Dec. 19, and the play took place on Dec. 15, according to the museum website.
