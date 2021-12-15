ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

SWAT Bearcat Parks in Pasco Backyard Until Bad Guy Surrenders

By Woody
97 Rock
97 Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm pretty sure if I win the lottery I will own one of these police Bearcats. Imagine how handy an armored vehicle would be in say...the Costco parking...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Pasco Tomahawk Attack Features Weirdly Disturbing Image

Pasco Police say a 71-year-old woman is in the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold after she allegedly assaulted an elderly man with this weapon. The man, whose ID was not released, did sustain a number of injuries, but none were life-threatening. Police did not say what led up...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Kennewick Man Missing for 2 Months, Where is He?

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are on the search for a Kennewick missing man. Pavel Busey (31-years old) was reported missing on November 2nd, 2021. He was last seen by his family on October 24th. According to reports, Busey was last seen walking on Gum Street two weeks before he was...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
97 Rock

What Caused 13 Flat Tires on Major Tri-Cities Roadway? [VIDEO]

We can't stress enough how important it is to secure your loads!!. It was a rather unsuspected, unwelcoming surprise for motorists traveling a major Tri-Cities roadway Thursday evening. Several vehicles ran over debris on the Columbia River Bridge on I-182 between Richland and Pasco. Troopers say the debris fell from...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

The Marlboro Red Bandits Strike Pasco Convenience Store

Pasco police are searching for the Marlboro Red Bandits. This past Monday evening they walked into the Conoco convenience store at Lewis and Elm. The Bandit who was holding an AR-style semi-automatic rifle is described as a skinny white dude. The second bandit was not holding a gun so his hands could be free to collect the money and the smokes. He is described as a chubby Hispanic dude. Both were wearing dark clothing, you know, like bandits often do.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Snow and Ice Blamed for 10 Tri-Cities Collisions on Thursday

We warned you that slick conditions could be a possibility on Thursday. And, guess what? They were. Washington State Patrol reports there were 10 collisions in Tri-Cities Thursday morning due to snow and icy roads. 8 of those crashes were in Kennewick. WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen reminds motorists that:. Speed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police Departments#Super Duty
97 Rock

The Best Chicken Wings in Tri-Cities Are Found Where?

Where do you go in Tri-Cities to enjoy the tasty treat?. I was on the Nextdoor app and realized that people have their preferences when it comes to wings. One woman, "Mary", responded:. Ooh, I’m from upstate New York, where chicken wings originated and the wings here are crap!!
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Most Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Avoid

If you are new to the Tri-Cities or thinking about moving to another neighborhood in the Tri-Cities, it's always good to know what kind of neighborhood you're moving into. I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder but when I moved to Yakima years ago I was told to live above 16th avenue and I didn't take the advice so it wasn't shocking that my car got broken into within days of living in the neighborhood.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Costco
97 Rock

In 2011 Tri-Cities Was the Top Place to Live in America, Where do We Rank Now?

10 years ago in 2011, Tri-Cities Washington was ranked as the most secure and safest place to live in America (according to Famers Insurance). The top 20 cities were ranked by considering multiple factors including crime, economics, natural disaster risks, housing, environmental conditions, traffic deaths, life expectancy, and employment - the TRI was on top of the heap.
97 Rock

Tool Drummer Danny Carey Gets First Court Date for Alleged Assault

Tool drummer Danny Carey will make his first court appearance to answer to assault charges on Jan. 12. As previously reported, Carey was arrested over the weekend after getting into an altercation at the Kansas City airport. The musician had been in town and had performed with the University of Kansas band during a basketball game with longtime rival the University of Missouri.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97 Rock

Tumbleweeds Attack Tri-Cities, Special Forces Deployed

Driving along I-82 on Saturday was a bit of an adventure, as it was on Hwy. 240, Badger Canyon Rd., and well...just about everywhere! I took the photo above on Hwy 397 in east Kennewick. It was 50 degrees, but snowplow trucks were sitting in wait like special forces on...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Bet You Can’t Resist Looking Inside These 10 Luxury Homes in Washington

These million-dollar homes in Washington will leave you green with envy. If you've ever driven through a high-society neighborhood and wondered what it would be like to live in one of those homes, maybe we can alleviate some of that curiosity. While I can't guarantee you won't be sick with jealousy, at least you can peer through a window into the lifestyle of the rich and powerful.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy