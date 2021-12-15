Riverdale casts You star in major season 6 role

Following today’s big appearance on Riverdale season 6, could Kiernan Shipka return again as Sabrina Spellman? Is there a big desire to have it happen again?. We should note that first and foremost, today’s big appearance during the Rivervale event is a long time coming. There have been discussions and rumors around all of this for years, though there wasn’t a clear indication as to when it was going to happen. Now, it has thanks to an innovative approach that allows for more supernatural occurrences in the main Riverdale world. Technically, the Rivervale crossover is an alternate universe-of-sorts, and not everything we are seeing here is canon to the main Riverdale story. Yet, at the same time we know that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina more or less existed in the same canon world as Riverdale itself. This is all a roundabout way of saying that even after Rivervale is over, there’s still a chance for the writers to use the character again — if they have a great idea for how to do that, anyway.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO