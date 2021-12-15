ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale casts You star in major season 6 role

By Amy West
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou's Chris O'Shea has joined the cast of Riverdale, and will reportedly have a major recurring role throughout future episodes. The English actor, who played influencer Sherry Conrad's pal Andrew in Netflix's thriller series, is set to be introduced on The CW show very soon as Percival Pickens. As...

Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
ComicBook

Riverdale: When Does Season 6 Return With New Episodes?

Wednesday night marked a momentous occasion for Riverdale fans, as the hit The CW series officially aired its landmark 100th episode. If that wasn't enough, the episode also served as the conclusion of the five episode "Rivervale" arc, which has taken a surreal approach to the series' grasp on Archie Comics canon. If you're eager to see exactly what's next, there are more episodes in store — but you'll have to wait a little while to see them. Riverdale's sixth season will return with new episodes on March 6th at 8/7c on The CW. This will also mark the series' first jump to Sundays, after largely occupying a Wednesday or Tuesday time slot across its run thus far.
'Bunk'd' Heads to Wild West For Season 6, Casts New Stars!

Say goodbye to Camp Kikiwaka and get ready for a whole new Bunk’d!. It was just announced that the Disney Channel series will be back for a sixth season, and they will be heading to the wild west and set up at a dude ranch. Miranda May (Lou), Trevor...
Riverdale season 6: Could Kiernan Shipka return again as Sabrina?

Following today’s big appearance on Riverdale season 6, could Kiernan Shipka return again as Sabrina Spellman? Is there a big desire to have it happen again?. We should note that first and foremost, today’s big appearance during the Rivervale event is a long time coming. There have been discussions and rumors around all of this for years, though there wasn’t a clear indication as to when it was going to happen. Now, it has thanks to an innovative approach that allows for more supernatural occurrences in the main Riverdale world. Technically, the Rivervale crossover is an alternate universe-of-sorts, and not everything we are seeing here is canon to the main Riverdale story. Yet, at the same time we know that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina more or less existed in the same canon world as Riverdale itself. This is all a roundabout way of saying that even after Rivervale is over, there’s still a chance for the writers to use the character again — if they have a great idea for how to do that, anyway.
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The teen series ‘Riverdale,’ created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the highly popular ‘Archie’ comics, chronicles the misadventures of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Cheryl and their loved ones in the town of Riverdale. As they deal with everything from complicated love triangles to terrifying serial killers, the teenagers discover fascinating truths about themselves and their close-knit town. Although panned by critics, the series has done well with audiences across the world.
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Riverdale,’ the teen series based on the famous ‘Archie’ comics, focuses on the personal and social lives of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Cheryl in the small town of Riverdale. Although not critically acclaimed, The CW series, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has garnered a cult-like following for its dark plotlines, chaotic drama, and close-knit friend groups.
Riverdale's 100th episode reveals surprise return of original cast member

Riverdale spoilers follow. Riverdale delivered another big twist as part of its sixth season by bringing back a familiar face from the show's past. In last night's (December 14) 100th episode, titled 'The Jughead Paradox', Jughead Jones started to cotton on to the alternate Riverdale universe, finding comic books that showed a different looking Reggie Mantle.
Meet The Cast of Stargirl Season 2

Since its debut in the fall of 2020, Stargirl has been a big hit for The CW. The superhero series centers around a high school student named Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who becomes Stargirl and enlists the help of her friends to create a new Justice Society of America (JSA). Although the main characters in the show are teenagers, Stargirl appeals to viewers of all ages. The show is full of action and drama and it also isn’t lacking in the special effects department. Now in its second season, Stargirl is still going strong and the show’s talented cast is a big part of the reason. Even though many of the show’s stars were relatively unknown before the series, they have shown exactly why they deserve to be in the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Stargirl season 2.
Riverdale - Season 6 - Chris O'Shea Joins Cast

A mysterious new character is moving to Riverdale. Chris O’Shea has joined the CW series in a major recurring role. O’Shea will play Percival Pickens, Riverdale’s newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival’s also manipulative, powerful and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters, most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a “utopia,” a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Casts Gotham Star Robin Lord Taylor for Season 2

Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor is joining the cast of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Beginning Thursday, January 6th, Taylor will appear in a recurring role as Sebastian McClane, a notorious hacker also known as "Constantine". According to NBC, "when a prison break leaves several high-security convicts at large, including McClane, the New York State police look to Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and the Organized Crime task force to bring him in."
Take a Peek at ‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa’s Stunning Oasis in the Hills

Click here to read the full article. Over the past couple of years, the cast of CW’s hit show “Riverdale” have been busy planting their proverbial real estate flags across the greater Los Angeles area. Nearly all of the show’s successful young stars have picked up lust-worthy new digs, including Cole Sprouse — aka Jughead Jones — who paid nearly $3 million for a Richard Neutra-designed residence in the Hollywood Hills. Joining him have been Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), who settled on a Silver Lake bungalow; Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), who bought a chic Outpost Estates hideaway; Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), who invested...
‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse on 100 Episodes, That Dead Jughead & Rivervale

Riverdale is celebrating 100 episodes by closing out the five-part “Rivervale” event of its sixth season. (After, it goes on break until March 6.) “One of the biggest questions throughout the six seasons and especially throughout the 100 episodes has been a sort of tonal question: where we fit in terms of campiness, where we fit in terms of sort of large silly stories. I think this episode does a really great job of showing a connective tissue between the Archie comics history, like a lineage of digests, and where the show sits,” Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones) tells TV Insider.
Original Legacies star Kaylee Bryant says goodbye after four seasons

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post following her last episode on Thursday. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”
Law & Order: SVU star cast in new Arrowverse show

The CW has announced that Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March will be joining its new Arrowverse show Naomi, Variety has reported. The show is based on the comic series of the same name and follows a teenage superhero named Naomi whose life is turned upside down when strange supernatural occurrences in her hometown cause chaos.
'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
