The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion, established in February by Capri Holdings Ltd., has disclosed a broad scholarship program in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology, Howard University, Pensole Academy and Central Saint Martins – University of Arts London. Over the next four years, the foundation will fund scholarships for close to 100 students from historically underrepresented and racially diverse communities who are pursuing degrees in fashion and merchandising at these institutions.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO