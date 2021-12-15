ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

vSAN stats.db files, how to analyze them offline?

By kastlr
vmware.com
 5 days ago

One of my customers called in and reported a vSAN performance issue. In former days (prior 7U2) it was possible to use vSAN Observer to generate a html bundle. But since 7U2 vSAN Observer is deprecated. Anybody aware of a tool which could handle and interpret stats.db_xxxx files or...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

What are .dockerignore files, and why you should use them?

Looking to up your Docker build game? Trying using a .dockerignore file for more efficient and secure builds. Jack Wallen shows you how. Despite rumors to the contrary, Docker is still very popular. Many large businesses and developers continue to depend on this container technology and will do so for a very long time. So if you have your sights set on joining the rank and file of enterprise dev teams, you probably should continue honing your Docker skills.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to password protect an Excel file

Microsoft Excel is a powerful spreadsheet tool; it’s able to process a large amount of data, supports macros, and supports a large, diverse number of mathematical and statistical formulae. To that end, it’s often used in place of a database because it’s easier to use and not many people are familiar with how a database works.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

How to Start Analyzing Before the Data Arrives

If you have read the previous articles in this series, you may notice that one of the main themes presented for customer experience (CX) professionals or market research managers is “know before you go.” Program strategy informs project details, which define a sampling plan and allow you to design a relevant survey. There is one more important step to take before fielding: Put together your analysis plan.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

vsan physical server

I'm doing some research to learn vsan. I did not understand some topics. I guess I should buy a compatible server for vsan. I have a scenario in my mind, for example, if I buy at least 3 vsan compatible physical servers. If I buy 2 x250 GB SATA disks for ESXi installation and 10x250 GB SSD disks on each of these servers for vsan. how do i install it?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vsan#Offline#Vcenter#Vrops
towardsdatascience.com

Drift Metrics: How to Select the Right Metric to Analyze Drift

In our last post we summarized the problem of drift in machine learning deployments (“Drift in Machine Learning: Why It’s Hard and What to Do About It” in Towards Data Science). One of the takeaways from the article is: methods for dealing with drift must identify whether and how drift is consequential on model performance. A key choice that a data scientist must make in this regard is which drift metrics to employ for their particular situation. In this article, we investigate further how to select which drift metrics to use.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

How to find a Time Machine backup for an offline volume

You can keep an ongoing deep backup of not just your startup volume with Time Machine but any qualifying drive you connect to your Mac. The provisos? It has to be formatted as HFS+ or APFS, and cannot be a Time Machine volume. But what happens if you don’t always...
SOFTWARE
comptia.org

5 Types of Penetration Testing and How to Apply Them

Penetration testing, or pen testing, happens when a cybersecurity professional uses their knowledge and specialized tools to intentionally attack a network or app and assess a client’s existing safeguards. While doing this, they’ll also look for misconfigurations or other vulnerabilities that raise the risk of malicious parties wreaking havoc.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

how will vsan disk failure event impact on VM's filesystem?

Just curious about this question, assume that we are talking about vSAN version 6.7 or 7. If a VM(windows or linux) lives in a vSAN storage with policy ftt=1 and one of the data copy of this VM encounters vSAN disks permanent failure in which the copy resides in, will this situation influence VM's filesystem???
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

vSAN NVMe cache and disk group assignment

I have a question about vSAN management. I came across a vSAN consisting of 4 Hosts, FDTT: 1 and Single Site. Deduplication and Compression are disabled. In Disk Management I find 2 Disk groups all flash. The first disk group consists of 3 SSD disks, the capacitive 2 disks with...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vSAN License Issue

I have a question regarding vSAN licensing. We have plan to upgrade our ESXi, vCenter and VSAN from 6.7 to version 7, the license was already available for them. So we manage to upgrade the vCenter first and also assign the v7 license but we have encountered a problem with maintenance window and we cannot proceed the upgrade of ESXi therefore we cant upgrade the VSAN too. As I was informed we have to wait for about 3 months to have another maintenance window the problem is that the VSAN cluster is already in evaluation mode as soon as we upgraded the vCenter. So I have the following questions:
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.com

Warpath codes and how to redeem them: December 2021

If you're searching for the latest Warpath codes to redeem, then look no further. Below you will find an updated list of all the currently released codes. As you might very well know by now, Warpath is a real-time strategy game that allows players to carefully plan and assess the situation in order to win any battle. There are a lot of RTS games, but really - none of them come anywhere close to Warpath. In this game, there is no such thing as an hour-long wait to upgrade a building, and with action-packed battles lurking at every corner, it's quite intense, I have to say.
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

Multiple monitors with different scale

One supports FHD, 1920 X 1080(Dell, scale 1005) and other one supports 2736X1824(Surface Pro 7, scale 200%). I use Surface Pro 7 display as second display and use FHD monitor as main display. I faced the problem at this time because of that Surface Pro 7 display is too small...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Protect your Kubernetes clusters against Log4shell

A zero-day vulnerability in the Apache Software Foundation Log4j component (CVE-2021-44228 & CVE-2021-45046), known as Log4j or Log4Shell, is actively being targeted in the wild. It has been assigned a the highest “Critical” severity rating with a risk score of 10 (the maximum). Log4j is a module used in the development of many Java/J2EE applications.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to activate Windows offline using Microsoft's text-based options

Microsoft Windows activation can be tricky when you're using individual software licenses on systems not connected to the internet. See how you can save time to get it done as quickly as possible. All current Windows products require activation with Microsoft to confirm their validity and prevent software piracy. This...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Display scaling options

In horizon desktop 5.x when the display scaling passthrough option was enabled each display would scale independantly. In the Horizon 8.x apps it appears to apply the scaling for your primary display across all monitors. In general this isn't a big deal as most users have the option to just...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: CVE-2021-44228 Vmon log4J Issue

When i run "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py I have an error message, could someone help ?. c:\Utils>"C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py. Traceback (most recent call last):. File "vMON.py", line 14, in <module>. content = json.load(f) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py", lin. e 268, in load. parse_constant=parse_constant, object_pairs_hook=object_pairs_hook, **kw) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py",...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Removing a hard disk from a VM

I have a Windows Server 2012 R2 server with 3 hard disks--C:, E:, and F:. I would like to safely remove E: from vSphere and the server so that I can free up disk space. I just wanted to confirm that this article--https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1004910--is the correct process and that the disk space will be added back to the datastore.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Frustrated and /Disappointed

I mad the major mistake of upgrading from v7 to v12. Now the mouse doesn't work and the programs I need to access via windows for my VA appointments, are unavailable. Waisted two days on the forms and FAQ's following each step. I get to the point that tells me to "START A SUPPORT TICKET" and I can't. I called VM, "If you are calling for support, hang up." REALLY???? Now I am left with two options, 1) spend money I don't have and buy a PC that is going to be used a few times a month, 2) Find a product from a company that isn't going to have their phone system insult me and that might give a **bleep** about their customers. FYI, I checked the security settings, changed the compatibility modes, reinstalled (4 times), removed and reinstalled the USB driver, added /changed the mouse.vusb. (Yes, I tried "FALSE" and "TRUE" ) thing even tried to go back to v7. Now I can't access the old VM's from there either. In short, I got screwed.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy