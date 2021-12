Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Arkansas State Police Corporal Ault reports that he was on patrol December 2, 2021, around 8PM, in the area of the Highway 5/Highway 7 Junction when he saw a dark colored Ford Explorer fail to stop at a stop sign. He followed the SUV South on Highway 7 and ran a check on the license plate the Ford was displaying. The check revealed that this license plate belongs on a white Ford Explorer. Also, the window tint on the vehicle was extremely dark. Cpl. Ault turned on the blue lights and the Ford pulled over in the Dollar General Store Parking Lot near Fountain Lake School.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO