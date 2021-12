Oregon announced that Kenny Dillingham was officially hired as Oregon's offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon. Dillingham's history is impressive. He becomes Oregon's offensive coordinator at the age of 31, but this is not his first stop as an offensive coordinator. He comes from Florida State where he's been the Seminoles offensive coordinator for the last two years. Before Florida State, Dillingham was Auburn's offensive coordinator with freshman Bo Nix at the helm. That was the same offense that beat Oregon to open the season in 2019.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO