65-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Malden Parking Garage; Son Charged With Murder

MALDEN (CBS) — A 27-year-old is accused of stabbing his 65-year-old father to death in a Malden parking garage Wednesday morning.

Yassine Khaouda is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father, Mohammed Khaouda, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis announced.

Police responded to the parking garage of the Pleasant Plaza Apartments on Dartmouth Street at about 5:40 a.m. in response to 911 calls reporting a stabbing. The victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds, and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim’s son allegedly stabbed him before fleeing back to the apartment where he and the victim live,” Ryan and Molis said in a statement. “Yassine Khaouda was placed into custody without incident.”

Yassine Khaouda will be arraigned in Malden District Court. The stabbing remains under investigation.