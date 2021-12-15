ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

65-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Malden Parking Garage; Son Charged With Murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rE5K_0dNhM37O00

MALDEN (CBS) — A 27-year-old is accused of stabbing his 65-year-old father to death in a Malden parking garage Wednesday morning.

Yassine Khaouda is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father, Mohammed Khaouda, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis announced.

Police responded to the parking garage of the Pleasant Plaza Apartments on Dartmouth Street at about 5:40 a.m. in response to 911 calls reporting a stabbing. The victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds, and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim’s son allegedly stabbed him before fleeing back to the apartment where he and the victim live,” Ryan and Molis said in a statement. “Yassine Khaouda was placed into custody without incident.”

Yassine Khaouda will be arraigned in Malden District Court. The stabbing remains under investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Needham Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2017 Murder Of Her 81-Year-Old Neighbor

NEEDHAM (CBS) — A Needham woman was convicted this week for killing her 81-year-old neighbor in 2017. Tammie Galloway, 51, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Laura Shifrina. Prosecutors said Galloway stabbed Shifrina to death inside her Linden Street apartment. Galloway later stole Shifrina’s car, wallet, cellphone, and jewelry. Shifrina’s body was found by her daughter on May 31, 2017, in her apartment. She was last seen alive three days prior. Along with being convicted of murder, Galloway was also found guilty of armed robbery and larceny.
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

23-Year-Old Angjeliki Hodaj Held Without Bail After Being Accused Of Murdering Man In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — A Saugus woman has been charged with murdering 26-year-old Michael Norton. Angjeliki Hodaj, 23, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday. She is being held without bail. Procesutors did not read any details about the charge aloud to the court. Hodaj’s defense attorney said outside court that Hodaj was wrongfully accused and she’s “very nervous.” He also said Hodaj has no prior record. Angjeliki Hodaj appeared in court on Friday (WBZ-TV) Norton was found dead in his Collins Avenue home by relatives Saturday night. It is unclear what led up to Norton’s death. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for January 13.
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Police Looking For Help To Identify Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Kidnap Child From Roxbury School At Recess

ROXBURY (CBS) – Police searched the neighborhoods after a man attempted to kidnap a child at a Roxbury school Wednesday afternoon but never found the man. Now, they’re hoping people who live and work nearby might be able to help. Boston police are looking for an adult black male, who was wearing a gray suit, to talk about what happened outside the Ellis Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:40 when teachers reported an attempted kidnapping. Police are searching for this man in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a Roxbury school Wednesday. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department) Investigators say while...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Officer, Family Hit By Pickup Truck In West Roxbury

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – A Boston Police officer and the officer’s three children and spouse were the five people who were hit by a pickup truck in West Roxbury Friday morning. It happened at Hastings and Centre streets just before 10 a.m. Police said the two adults hit were a mother and father. They all were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation released a statement on Friday, saying one of the adult’s hit was an officer of theirs: “Earlier this afternoon, one of our members and their family were involved in a horrific accident...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
CBS Boston

Death Investigation Underway In East Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are investigating a death that happened Thursday afternoon in East Boston. Officers responded to a 911 call just after noon on Shelby Street. Once on scene, police found a man dead in a parked car. Police have not released any additional information about the incident. They are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4470.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Massachusetts Jewelry Stores Burglarized In String Of Smash-And-Grab Robberies

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police in Burlington, Medford and Everett are searching for a group of brazen thieves connected to a string of jewelry store robberies. Surveillance cameras captured eight or nine masked thieves smashing through the window of a Burlington jewelry store early Sunday morning. “They’re in and out quick, wielding hammers. They all have masks, dressed to obscure their identity,” said Burlington Police Lt. Michael McDade. A similar robbery unfolded at Roland’s Jewelers in Medford. “They just figure they can just come in here and just smash and grab. Take as much as they can and fast as they can and get away...
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Foxboro Fire In Multi-Family House Sparked By Marijuana Growing Operation, Prosecutor Says

FOXBORO (CBS) — A Foxboro house fire that displaced about a dozen residents Wednesday morning was sparked by a “large scale” marijuana growing operation, authorities say. Emergency crews in Hazmat suits came to the Central Street building that had burned earlier in the day after investigators discovered about 200 marijuana plants in the basement. A prosecutor said in court that the fire was started by heating equipment used for growing plants. When firefighters responded to the blaze around 5 a.m., they found heavy smoke and the flames eventually spread to the second and third floors. “Initial crews saw heavy smoke coming out of...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash With Tanker Truck On Route 495 In Haverhill

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash when he hit a tanker truck on Route 495 in Haverhill early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said they got several calls about a Honda HRV going north on the southbound side of the highway just after 3 a.m. Moments later, the car crashed head-on into the tractor trailer. The Honda driver, later identified as 21-year-old Sebastian Hidalgo of Haverhill, died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt, but the truck started leaking fuel after the collision. All southbound traffic was shut down and detoured off the highway for about three hours. The car involved in the crash early Friday. (WBZ-TV) No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Parking Garage#Malden District Court
CBS Boston

Florida Doctor Arrested In Boston Truck Driver’s 2019 Shooting Death In Vermont

BOSTON (CBS) — A Florida doctor has been arrested in connection with a Boston truck driver’s 2019 shooting death while he was behind in the wheel in Vermont. In November 2019, Roberto Fonseca-Rivera was shot and killed while he was driving a produce truck along Route 103 in Rockingham, Vermont. Vermont State Police said on Thursday that 49-year-old Jozsef Piri, of Naples, is now in custody and charged with second-degree murder. Investigators do not believe they knew each other, but determined Piri was driving near Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck. “Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from a property he...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

NH Homeowner’s Phone Alert From Security Camera Showed Fire Breaking Out In His Living Room While Family Slept

WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A fire broke out in the living room of a New Hampshire home while everyone was sleeping Tuesday night. The only person awake was the homeowner, James, who was miles away at work. He said his Blink security camera saved his family’s life. “I looked through the camera, and what did I see? fire,” homeowner James said. James said he was at work in Danvers, Massachusetts, almost an hour away, when his security camera sent multiple messages to his phone when it sensed movement. “I saw the fire. I tried calling my wife; she’s sleeping, not answering the phone,...
WINDHAM, NH
CBS Boston

Former Boston Police Auto Technician Sentenced For Embezzling Nearly $260,000

BOSTON (CBS) – A former auto repair technician with the Boston Police Depart will spend two months in prison after embezzling nearly $260,000 in the form of vehicle parts, tools and supplies. Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston, worked for the BPD’s Fleet Management Division when he ordered parts and supplies he said were for the BPD but which he sold, submitting altered invoices to the BPD. Gharony told buyers that he received a discount on the parts from the BPD. The scheme went on from June 2017 to September 2020. Gharony pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $256,432 in restitution.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy