After announcing in September that they'd be scrapping their upcoming U.S. tour dates,. have now announced that all planned shows for 2022 have been cancelled. Vocalist Mike Patton had previously said that "due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates", with the band supporting his decision to cancel touring plans: "We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer," they wrote.

