NHL

The Day After: Toronto Maple Leafs 5 – Edmonton Oilers 1 — The Edmonton Oilers are in serious trouble

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleIt was two weeks ago they were the talk of the town. The supposed cream of the crop. Today? They’re a laughing stock. It was two weeks ago the Edmonton Oilers were sitting atop the league in points percentage and held a stellar 16-5 record at the start of the...

