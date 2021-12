The Messenger from Canadian developer Sabotage Studio was one of the best indie Metroidvanias of the past few years, and now the same team is working on the promising retro RPG Sea of Stars. Kickstarted back in 2020, Sea of Stars takes inspiration from games like Chrono Trigger and perhaps Golden Sun, with a bright, vibrant world, action-infused combat, and music by the legendary Yasunori Mitsuda. During Nitnendo’s most recent Indie World presentation it was confirmed the game is coming to Switch (in addition to PC) and a late 2022 launch window was nailed down. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO