In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the big news is that Paul Maurice has resigned as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets. What went into his decision to leave the team? Meanwhile, the NHL has reduced Jason Spezza’s suspension. What was the reason to knock it from six games to four? The Edmonton Oilers will be losing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the latest of a series of COVID protocol pulls. What is the NHL going to do about so many missing players? Finally, what’s next for the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens after their game was postponed?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO