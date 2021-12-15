ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Need Last-Minute Student Gifts? Download These Free Holiday Gift Tags

By WeAreTeachers Staff
weareteachers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the December rush has caught you by surprise, but you would still like to surprise your students with a small treat before the holidays, look no further than our free holiday gift tags! Simply print the tag...

www.weareteachers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dairy Queen brings back this favorite holiday Blizzard flavor

It might not be one of the elves four major food groups, but the Dairy Queen holiday Blizzard flavor does make the season merry and bright. Even on snowy days that are filled with the winter chill, this frozen dessert always brings the smiles. Red is the color of the season, and the red spoon is ready to dig into another Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Chocolate#Plastic Bags#Snowman Soup
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Real Simple

9 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Recommendations From Professional Chefs

With Christmas about two weeks away, the window of time to find gifts for your loved ones is rapidly shrinking. However, there are still several days left to shop before the holiday and, let's be honest, your relatives will never know exactly when you bought their gifts anyway. If you...
FOOD & DRINKS
6abc

Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year. If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Times

Last-Minute Gift Guide 2021

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the gift-giving ante gets upped with each passing day. If you're feeling a bit behind this year, or if supply chain and COVID-19 issues have you in a state of paralysis, we've got just what you need. Our annual Last-Minute Gift Guide is chock-full of helpful tips: Assistant Editor Peter Johnson tours local makers markets for handmade gifts; Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal dishes about Central Coast olive oil purveyors; Staff Writer Malea Martin highlights locally made sweet treats; and Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood compiles a mix-tape of local vinyl shops.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Gift Cards for Everyone on Your Last-Minute Holiday List

Last-minute shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of options for your family and friends near and far, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals, either. For those in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving an immersive, hands-on experience of shopping for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service this holiday. From travel and food to wine and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone on your list (because not all gift cards need...
SHOPPING
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas in Diverse Genres

"The Armageddon Secret"takes the German A-bomb project and a real-life, elite anti-Nazi conspiracy and tills them as rich soil for speculation with the harrowing tale of Alex Drake, an American foreign correspondent in Berlin on the cusp of World War II. It's a tale in which scientific facts and historical figures and events combine with plausible fiction to create a vivid and convincing espionage thriller.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
observer-me.com

UMaine Extension offers webinar bundles for last-minute holiday gifts

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering bundles of pre-recorded webinars about various gardening-related topics for last-minute gift shoppers. The On Demand Webinars series includes bundles of three to four pre-recorded webinars about starting and maintaining a home orchard, gardening with native plants, composting and soil health, and seed selection and starting. The webinars allow viewers to watch and learn at their own pace and include lists of recommended resources.
INTERNET
bizjournals

Miami Inno's holiday gift guide for last-minute shoppers

The holiday season is in full swing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are caught up with their shopping. In fact, if you’re anything like me, you might be scrambling to land some last-minute gifts for friends and families – especially the ones who can be difficult to shop for (and let’s be real, we all know them).
SHOPPING
imdb.com

Last-Minute Gifts for the Holidays: A Shop-by-Price Guide for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Christmas is a week away but there’s still time to finish up your...
RETAIL
whowhatwear

21 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts to Order While Shipping Is Still Free

While we don't typically condone panicking, if you still have gifts to buy for the holidays, now might actually be the time to panic. Shipping deadlines have seemed to be looming for weeks now, and they're finally here. And if it seems a bit early, it is. In case you've been living under a rock, shipping carriers are experiencing delays and retailers want to ensure that your packages are guaranteed to arrive by December 24, so here we are.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy