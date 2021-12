During the first few weeks of release, Battlefield 2042 has been torn apart by critics and players alike, with this newest title also managing to become the lowest-rated in the franchise. While developers have attempted to fix numerous issues with the first major patch implemented last week, the start of the title’s first season is also introducing new content in an attempt to lure back players and improve its abysmal reputation. Following the standard model of regular content updates in seasons that last a few weeks each, Season One details are still few and far between–but DICE has finally dropped a few hints about what to expect when the new content drops in early 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO