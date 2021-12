School: Jefferson High (GA) Commitment Quote: "One reason (I committed) is because it's in the ACC," Bailey said. "So it's big boy football. I'm from Georgia, most of the schools that play are down south kind of so distance was not really a problem for me. The coaches and players all sold me. The players even told me the coaches are great. The defensive energy during practice is great. There's a difference between the defense and offense there, and this is a great opportunity to play because they'll throw freshmen in without hesitation if you prove yourself."

