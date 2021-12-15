ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee United record positive Covid-19 case ahead of Rangers clash at Ibrox

By Sahil Jaidka
SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDundee United have cancelled training ahead of Saturday's match against Rangers after one player tested positive for Covid. The club are awaiting further PCR test results, however, the clash at Ibrox is still expected to go ahead. SPFL rules state teams must have 13 fit players including...

The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Paris FC vs Lyon French Cup game abandoned following crowd trouble

A French Cup game between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned following crowd trouble as violence continued to hit French football. Supporters appeared to be fighting each other and some of them went onto the Stade Charlety pitch and threw flares at half-time with the game tied at 1-1.
SOCCER
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
#Rangers#Ibrox#Spfl#Omicron
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Maloney, Hibs, Boyle, Dundee United, Rangers, Barisic

Dundee United, who visit Rangers on Saturday, face an anxious wait to discover whether they are the first club affected by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron after at least two first-team players tested positive. (Record) Borna Barisic came off near the end of Rangers' 2-0 win against St Johnstone because...
fourfourtwo.com

Ryan Edwards urges Dundee United to show resilience against Rangers

Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards vowed the Tangerines would show their resilience and go to Ibrox looking to pull off another upset. United have a number of players missing through Covid-19 and injury and have only taken one point from the four games before their trip to face cinch Premiership champions Rangers.
SkySports

Dundee 0-1 Hearts: Substitute Jamie Walker scores winner

Hearts returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park. Substitute Jamie Walker scored the only goal of what was a tight affair in the second half. The result consolidated the Edinburgh side’s hold on third spot in the table but for...
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
