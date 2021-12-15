Coinbase Introduces New DeFi And NFT Features

Data Subject Rights Forwarding Feature Automates the Intensive and Error-Prone Task of Administering Data Deletion Requests. mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the addition of Data Subject Rights (DSR) Forwarding to its feature set. For most companies, responding to data subject deletion requests is a costly and time consuming endeavor that requires significant manual effort to identify where data is located, and then process the deletion request in each data processor where the data is being stored. Building on top of Data Subject Request features, mParticle now offers the capability to automatically forward erasure requests to supported outputs. By automating the compliance tasks necessary to service these requests, compliance risks from human error are greatly reduced as is the sheer amount of work required to service DSRs.
