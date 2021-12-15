Coinbase Introduces New DeFi And NFT Features

2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth. The booming NFT world has attracted lots of players with all kinds of projects. Instead of copying what others were doing, the Dragos NFT team decided to be innovative and unique. Dragos is one of the few NFT projects that are fully built on a blockchain and are decentralized. The team admits that making the project unique was expensive and more time-consuming than copying what other people were doing.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO