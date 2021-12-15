ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Why these stories?

Jonesboro Sun
 5 days ago

Why these? Concerning two articles which ran Dec. 8. ‘Charlottesville, Va. Robert E. Lee statue removal.’ Why in the world would this be chosen as appropriate or enlightening information to run in a Lawrence Co. newspaper? 1. This is Northeast Arkansas, and well aware of these happenings, not some broadly populated,...

New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
thewestsidegazette.com

The Safe Negro Strikes Again: Winsome Sears Bashes Critical Race Theory For White Conservative Applause

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
SOCIETY
Virginia Mercury

Wide disparities, high recidivism afflict Virginia’s juvenile justice system, report says

A state watchdog agency found that wide disparities remain in Virginia’s juvenile justice system, even as the number of children involved has declined dramatically in the last few years. The report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which oversees state agencies, also recommends closing the only state-operated juvenile detention center — in Chesterfield […] The post Wide disparities, high recidivism afflict Virginia’s juvenile justice system, report says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Councilman Slammed for ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Comment About Black People

A council member in Norman, Oklahoma, has been slammed for making comments that one colleague called “extremely disturbing and racist.” After data was released on Tuesday to the Norman City Council from the Center for Policing Equity, councilman Kelly Lynn called the study “garbage” and said that it was based on false information. Rather than trying to understand the statistics that Black people disproportionately deal with more police force than white people, Lynn claimed that Black Americans “are way more responsible for murder, robbery, all kinds of violent crimes.” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Lynn’s comments “were wildly inappropriate & offensive. …I have zero issue publicly denouncing this behavior.” Councilwoman Brandi Studley said Lynn’s claim that Black people are inherently more likely to commit violent crimes was “extremely disturbing and racist.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Youngkin really ban critical race theory in Virginia schools?

By some accounts, Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin won the office in part thanks to his campaign pledge to ban critical race theory, an issue that’s become the subject of explosive debate in some Virginia school systems. Nearly two months after the election, though, Youngkin has done little to elaborate on his promise. In general, the […] The post Can Youngkin really ban critical race theory in Virginia schools? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New legislative maps keep faith with Virginia voters

Voting advocates, civic activists and everyday Virginians should commend draft redistricting maps that so-called “special masters” drew at the behest of the state Supreme Court.  What about current lawmakers who would have to campaign over new territory, or face off against fellow incumbents because of the new maps? Not so much.  U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, […] The post New legislative maps keep faith with Virginia voters appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jonesboro Sun

Leftist propaganda

In response to the continual misguided musings of this newspaper’s resident far left leaning economist, Dr. Gary Latanich, I offer some push back from another viewpoint. Dr. Latanich came along well after I graduated from ASU with honors in economics. My professors such as Quast, Kaminarides and Crawford were very much grounded in teaching theory and application, not leftist propaganda.
POLITICS

