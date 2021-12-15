From productivity culture to workplace technology, we’re rethinking how we work

The pandemic forced offices and businesses to shutter abruptly, fundamentally transforming the way people work. Essential workers remained on the front lines, but millions of others lost their jobs. And journalist Anne Helen Petersen estimates that some 42 percent of Americans began to work remotely. Now, with vaccines and boosters broadly available in the U.S., employers are beginning to craft return-to-office plans — but many employees want to retain flexibility. We talk with journalist Anne Helen Petersen, co-author of 'Out of Office,' about the way the pandemic has changed the way many of us work, and the opportunity we have to create a more sustainable work model.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO