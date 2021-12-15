ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

From productivity culture to workplace technology, we’re rethinking how we work

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In their new book, Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home, Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel argue that “whatever you...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

Diversity and Inclusion: How to Change the Narrative in Workplace Culture

Most of us know a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace culture when we see it—or better yet, when we feel it. A culture of belonging, the true magic a workplace can create for employees, was once considered only an aspirational goal. Post 2020, a year that left us separated by COVID-19 and disheartened by social unrest stemming from America’s most recent racial awakening, DEI has now evolved into a business imperative.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NPR

Rethinking The Way We Work

The pandemic forced offices and businesses to shutter abruptly, fundamentally transforming the way people work. Essential workers remained on the front lines, but millions of others lost their jobs. And journalist Anne Helen Petersen estimates that some 42 percent of Americans began to work remotely. Now, with vaccines and boosters broadly available in the U.S., employers are beginning to craft return-to-office plans — but many employees want to retain flexibility. We talk with journalist Anne Helen Petersen, co-author of 'Out of Office,' about the way the pandemic has changed the way many of us work, and the opportunity we have to create a more sustainable work model.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NPR

Best Of: Rethinking How We Work / Memoirist Grace M. Cho

Journalist Anne Helen Petersen, co-author of 'Out of Office,' talks about how the pandemic has changed the way many of us work, and the opportunity we have to create a more sustainable work model. Maureen Corrigan shares her list of best books of the year. Writer Grace M. Cho tells...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time

6 Workplace Lessons from 2021 to Carry Into Next Year

In hindsight, something that feels especially striking about the end of last year—as we now prepare to enter a third year of the pandemic—is the optimism (and naivete) we all had that 2021 would be better. To be fair, in some ways, it was (thank you, science, for...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Galaxy Brain#Home Join
The Independent

Covid: How to maintain productivity while working from home again

Workers have once again been told to work from home where possible due to the rapid spread of a new Covid-19 variant.After the UK government lifted most coronavirus lockdown restrictions in summer this year, companies either reopened their offices for employees to return full-time or introduced hybrid working, which allowed staff to come into the office some days and work from home on other days.However, the government has brought back the work from home order as of Monday 13 December 2021, as prime minister Boris Johnson declared an “omicron emergency” amid rising infections.He told the nation last Wednesday: “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
wwno.org

Working 9 to 5? 'Out of Office' author says maybe it's time to rethink that

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced offices and businesses to shutter abruptly, fundamentally transforming the way people work. Essential workers remained "in person," but millions of others lost their jobs. And journalist Anne Helen Petersen estimates that some 42% of Americans began to work remotely. Now, with vaccines and...
ECONOMY
Wired UK

Employees Are Learning to Make Automation Work for Them

“Citizen developer” has been a popular phrase in tech circles for almost a decade, but 2022 will be the year that this role takes on a new importance as non-technical developers come to the fore of digital transformation. Due to operational changes with the onset of the pandemic, the...
TECHNOLOGY
Insider

A future doctor's illustration of a Black fetus went viral. Experts explain the importance of Black bodies in medical diagrams.

Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator from Nigeria, posted a picture of a Black fetus in November. The illustration went viral and sparked a conversation about representation. Diversity could improve outcomes and make patients and doctors of color feel seen, Ibe said. When Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator, posted a picture...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
magnoliastatelive.com

How different generations feel about remote work

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many personal opinions on remote work have changed. Some of those perspectives are split by generation. Gen Zers and millennials, for example, were more likely to prefer a hybrid work week, citing concerns of mental health and burnout during the pandemic.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Drum

How we work together now: why collaboration matters

Covid might have kept teams apart physically, but the majority of marketers say they now feel more connected to managers, customers, colleagues and partners than before. According to research from Salesforce, a full three-quarters of marketers say the pandemic has permanently changed how they collaborate and communicate at work. But...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

Radical flexibility: What chief people officers need to rethink for 2022

Johanna Jackman leads Airtable’s people functions including recruiting, operations and experiences. As we approach the end of yet another year of working from home, unpredictability continues to be a constant, and rapid adaptability is the new expectation for most teams. According to Gartner, “radical flexibility” has become both a business mandate and an employee expectation. Just as workers are rethinking where, when and how they work, People leaders need to rethink how they deliver best-in0class experiences for employees in these new environments. As leaders begin to plan for next year’s People policies and plans, flexibility is the only way forward.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy