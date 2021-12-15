Hawkeye season 1 episode 6 (finale) preview: The Kingpin cometh

Given that All American season 4 episode 7 was the last episode of 2021, it goes without saying that there would be some big stuff happening. With that being said, we didn’t anticipate the idea of Spencer being expelled potentially after trying to take the fall for the Beverly Hills break-in. Sure, he wasn’t the one responsible for initiating it; however, he is the one who pushed the juniors to bring the trophy back. Him trying to take the stand and protect the team shows the type of leader he is, but he’s also taking an enormous gamble. If he gets booted from school now, he stands a good chance at losing everything. He’s banking on the idea that they really wouldn’t kick him out, and we’ll have to see if that’s true.
