Texans DE/LB Jordan Jenkins to return from IR

Houston Texans defensive end Jordan Jenkins. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins, a 2016 third-round pick of the Jets, joined up with the Texans on a two-year, $6M deal in March. The Texans aren’t playing for much at this point, but Jenkins may be motivated to keep his job (and contract) for 2022. In theory, the Texans could release him this spring to save $3M against just $500K in dead money.

Jenkins notched 22.5 sacks in his previous five seasons with the Jets, including 15 sacks between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Then, he took a step back in 2020 with career-lows in tackles (32) and sacks (2). So far this year, he’s got 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss in Houston.

The Texans are 2-11 following Sunday’s loss the Seahawks. They’ll try to snap their three-game losing streak this week when they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.