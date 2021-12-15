Titans designate LB Bud Dupree for return

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dupree has missed the last three games with an abdominal injury. Although it was a less serious malady that the ACL tear that capped his 2020 season, it was frustrating nonetheless. Combined with Caleb Farley‘s season-ending ACL tear and injuries to Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, the Titans have been far from full-strength.

Still, they’ve effectively sewn up the AFC South with a 9-4 record and are still in the mix for the conference crown. Dupree, who tallied 19.5 sacks between 2019 and 2020, should go a long way towards helping that effort. To date, he’s got just seven stops and one sack through seven games for the Titans. They’re expected better results from here on out as he plays on his five-year, $82.5M deal.

It remains to be seen whether Dupree will be cleared this week. But, if he’s able to go, he’ll return against his former team on Sunday.