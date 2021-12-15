Avalanche warnings issued in Central Idaho

Effective: 2021-12-18 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-20 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches valleys and 10 to 18 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
