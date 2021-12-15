Avalanche warnings issued in Central Idaho

Effective: 2021-12-19 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Noon Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Winds gusting to 35 mph on summits. Visibility may be reduce to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

