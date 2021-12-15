ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Avalanche warnings issued in Central Idaho

By Shelley Ridenour Challis Messenger
Post Register
 3 days ago

Avalanche warnings have been issued for multiple areas in Central Idaho as a winter storm continues to drop wet snow this week. Sawtooth Avalanche Center personnel have issued a high-level warning for all elevations of Galena Summit and the Eastern mountains. “Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” the center said in a...

www.postregister.com

Idaho State Journal

TWO BOYS KILLED BY AVALANCHE IN EAST IDAHO

DRIGGS — Two boys were killed by an avalanche west of Driggs on Friday afternoon. The Teton County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche buried both boys around 2:50 p.m. near Relay Ridge in the Ryan Peak area. It was reported to the Sheriff's Office that one of the boys was on a snowmobile and the other was skiing when the avalanche struck.
DRIGGS, ID
Post Register

Two juveniles killed Friday in avalanche in Big Holes

Search and Rescue teams from Teton County, Idaho, Madison County and Teton County, Wyoming, as well as Air Idaho took part in rescue operations following a Friday afternoon avalanche that killed two boys. A Teton County Sheriff’s Office news release said dispatch received a report at about 2:49 p.m. that...
TETON COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-20 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches valleys and 10 to 18 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

State
Idaho State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-19 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Noon Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Winds gusting to 35 mph on summits. Visibility may be reduce to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-18 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-20 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Moscow, Plummer, and Genesee. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will be possible Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

