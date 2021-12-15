ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Parents, beware: Plastic toys may come with risky chemicals

By Nardy Baeza Bickel-Michigan
Futurity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a Baby Yoda, a plastic building brick, or a fashion doll, all toys contain chemicals that give them desired properties: the right hardiness or elasticity, bright colors, and fragrances. But these chemicals could also come with health risks, says Olivier Jolliet, professor of environmental health sciences...

