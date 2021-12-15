One New Year’s Resolution you should make

Your plans for New Year's 2022 are going to be a lot different than what they used to be — you may be trading in a New Year's Eve party for more time on the couch in front of a festive New Year's movie — and your resolutions may look different, too. It's still tradition to decide on a few New Year's resolutions before the ball drops on December 31, and this year, a renewed focus on your health may be top of mind. Or, you may be tired thinking about meals or your waistline, in which case you'll turn your sights on your mental health, or your sleep routine, or the mess in your living room — or the mess of your closet!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO