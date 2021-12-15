Nick Cannon Opens Up About Decision to Not Have Son Zen Do Chemotherapy: “I Didn’t Want Him to Suffer”

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott are mourning the death of their five-month-old son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 of a brain tumor. Learn more about Alyssa here. Nick Cannon, 41, has welcomed seven children in his life. His youngest child, son Zen, was born in June 2021 to model Alyssa Scott. Alyssa confirmed the rumors that she Nick were expecting a child together a month earlier on Father’s Day by posting a photo that featured her growing baby bump and Nick sitting behind her in a swimsuit, placing his hands on her bump. Sadly, Zen died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021, leaving both Nick and Alyssa devastated. Below, learn more about Alyssa and how she’s connected to Nick.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO