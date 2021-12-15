ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hilton's Future on RHOBH Revealed-Don't Worry It's All Hunky Dory

 3 days ago

It looks like it’s all going to be...

Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
arcamax.com

Kathy Hilton could be returning to the Real Housewives

Kathy Hilton is reportedly returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.'. The 62-year-old star - who is mother to Paris, Conrad, Nicky and Barron through her marriage to hotel chain entrepreneur Richard Hilton - was a guest on the reality show between 2011 and 2021 and is said to have "come to an agreement" after feeling "undervalued" by show bosses in the past.
Kathy Hilton
TVShowsAce

'RHOBH': Does Kyle Richards Think Kathy Will Return For Season 12?

Kyle Richards reveals if her sister Kathy will return for Season 12 of RHOBH. Keep reading to find out what she says, plus all about her new Peacock Christmas movies. Bravo fans were skeptical when another of Kyle Richards’ sisters joined RHOBH. After making occasional appearances throughout the years, Kathy Hilton officially joined the show for Season 11. While she wasn’t a full-time cast member, she quickly became the star of the show.
ETOnline.com

Kathy Hilton Is 'Trying to Work Things Out' When It Comes to Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton is inching closer to returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Hilton matriarch hinted as much while speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. While Hilton told ET she has "not been with the girls" for a couple of events with season 12 production underway, something may be in the works.
magazinec.com

ZEN MOMENT: KATHY HILTON

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ “friend of” on how she kicks back in Southern California after filming. Holmby Park. It’s a gorgeous oasis in the middle of the city, and close to my house!. What is your favorite beach?. Wailea Beach in Maui, because it...
