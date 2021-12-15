ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Report: Israel ‘concerned’ that chemical weapons in Syria could reach Hezbollah

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Israel is concerned about the prospect of Hezbollah operatives entrenched in Lebanon gaining access to chemical weapons, Walla reported on Tuesday. The report came one day after The Washington Post reported that Syrian chemical-weapons targets were attacked by Israel in 2020 and 2021. Citing a security source, Walla...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Congress Cancels Second Iron Dome Order for US Army

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend. Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries. Congress, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Syrian state media reported the strike on the container yard at Latakia port without specifying what was targeted. The Observatory, a UK-based organisation with a wide network of sources on the ground across Syria, said the raid triggered a series of explosions.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Israel#Chemical Weapons#Arab Spring#The Washington Post#Syrian#The Syrian Human Rights#Jns Org
Reason.com

U.S. Drone Strikes Plunge Under Biden

A mistaken U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan in August that killed 10 civilians was a fleeting reminder of the terrible collateral damage caused by our war on terror, which spanned two decades. But new data show numbers of deadly drone strikes overseas plunging during President Joe Biden's administration. Reliable data...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China calls for reckoning over US atrocity in Afghanistan

The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes. "While the US talked about 'democracy' and 'human rights' at the 'Summit for Democracy',...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
New York Post

US military reportedly downs drone heading toward Syria base

The US military shot down a drone ​that was heading with “hostile intent” toward a base in Syria that houses about 200 American troops, according to a report. ​. Two drones were tracked entering a deconfliction zone near the At Tanf Garrison​ ​near the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq. One of the unmanned aircraft left the area, but the other continued traveling into the zone and was shot down, Fox News reported.​
MILITARY
BBC

Syria blames Israel for rare air strike on main port of Latakia

Israel carried out a rare air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia, destroying shipping containers and causing a fire, Syrian state media say. A Syrian military source told Sana news agency that warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea fired several missiles at the port's container yard overnight. No casualties were reported.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Israel hunts Palestinians for W.Bank settler killing

Israeli soldiers carried out a manhunt Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for shooting dead an Israeli settler and wounding two others. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy