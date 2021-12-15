ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid effective against severe disease and Omicron variant

By Darcy Jimenez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer has announced that its investigational Covid-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, offers high protection against severe disease from coronavirus and is effective against the new variant Omicron. The company’s final results are based on an analysis of the Phase II/III EPIC-HR trial for the drug, which found Paxlovid reduced the risk...

Novavax and SII obtain WHO Emergency Use Listing for Covid-19 vaccine

Novavax and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) have obtained Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the former’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373. The shot is indicated for active immunisation to prevent Covid-19 in people aged 18 years and...
