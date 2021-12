With January 2022 fast approaching, the wait to return to the office for many employees may be coming to end. More companies are announcing official return to office dates and plans on getting people back together in person. According to one study, 94% of employees want to return to the office. While we have enjoyed the flexibility of working from home, the majority miss the face to face, everyday in-person interactions. And simply, many of us miss our coworkers.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO