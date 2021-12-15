RBI imposes Rs.1.8 crore penalty on PNB

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO