It’s the final full weekend of hockey action before the NHL shuts down for a few days, from December 24 to December 27. We’ve got a jam-packed weekend to look forward to, with 21 games scheduled, including six tonight. We saw overs and underdogs make a comeback after the early part of the week was dominated by favorites and unders, earning an even split on last night’s 10-game slate. We’re kicking off the weekend with a pair of underdogs that present value in the betting market.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO