Make no mistake about it: The Detroit Lions earned a stunning Week 15 win against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in what came by a convincing 30-12 verdict. For a Lions team that entered Week 15 with just one win on the season, which came two weeks prior against the Minnesota Vikings, it was undoubtedly their best result of the campaign. The Cardinals, after all, were the top seed in the NFC before a Week 14 loss on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO