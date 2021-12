A sharp fall in shares of technology companies pushed major U.S. stock indexes lower, continuing a turbulent stretch for some of the biggest companies in the market. The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4668.67, with losses accelerating in the late afternoon. The broad stock-market gauge has now fallen in three of the past four trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite shed 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35897.64.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO