ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Shark exhibit opens at American Museum of Natural History

By Greg Mocker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHG5I_0dNh5Xh500

Sharks are moving into Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

A new exhibit opens Wednesday at the American Museum of Natural History. It features dozens of actual-size models of many types of sharks. They were created at the museum and range in size from 5 inches to 33 feet.

Click here for information on the exhibit which runs through August 14, 2022.

Lauri Halderman is vice president for exhibitions at AMNH.

“This is the first temporary exhibit that has opened since the pandemic. We are thrilled to have new exhibit and people can come check out the sharks,” she said.

Fossils from the permanent collections are also on display, and there are several interactive exhibits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
WWLP

Elmira Correctional Facility featured in History Channel show ‘Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “Elmira Correctional Facility is a place you want to escape.” Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman on the History Channel will be featuring the Elmira Correctional Facility in an upcoming episode “Fleeing Hellmira.” The episode featuring the Elmira Correctional Facility will detail “two desperate murderers” who made a rooftop escape from the […]
WWLP

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for 3-year-olds is best?  It can be challenging to shop for an excellent gift for a 3-year-old these days. With so many TV shows, characters, apps and games out there, choosing one can be daunting. Who is their favorite character lately? What do […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Shark#Amnh
WWLP

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WWLP

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of grandma is best? Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best […]
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy