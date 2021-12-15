Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

The Washington Capitals fought and got a goal late to force overtime and a point but in a wild night in the Windy City it was the Chicago Blackhawks who came out on top 5-4. The first period was scoreless with the Caps leading in shots 13-6. In the second period Alex Ovechkin made more history at 3:36 with his 21st goal of the season. It came on the power play tying the NHL record for power play goals. It was his 274th which matched Dave Andreychuk. It came on a shot from where else but his office assisted by T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.

