Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

The Washington Capitals welcomed a star back to the lineup Wednesday and temporarily lost one at the same time. On a night when Evgeny Kuznetsov had to sit out due to the league's COVID-19 protocol, Nicklas Backstrom returned and authored the standard type of game befit of the veteran. Activated...
Nicklas Backstrom said on Monday that it’s been an adjustment for him to get back into the swing of things. The Washington Capitals’ star center has yet to play this fall due to a hip injury that he sustained last season, and he was getting ready to make his season debut on Wednesday.
The Capitals already expected to be shorthanded for Friday’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, but their roster took another hit in the hours leading up to the game when center Nicklas Backstrom landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Right winger Brett Leason and goalie Zach Fucale were recalled...
While there was some more bad news in a weird week with lots of COVID cases across the sports world, there was also some good news. The Washington Capitals, to no one’s surprise, activated Nicklas Backstrom from the injured non roster list. They also activated center Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk from the COVID protocol list. Evgeny Kuznetsov, however, has been added to the COVID list, joining Garnet Hathaway.
Laviolette won’t break up Ovi-Kuznetsov tandem for Backstrom originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is nearing a return from the hip injury that’s sidelined him for the first two months of the 2021-22 NHL season. Once he does finally suit up for Washington, however, it won’t be in his usual spot alongside Alex Ovechkin on the first line.
The Washington Capitals fought and got a goal late to force overtime and a point but in a wild night in the Windy City it was the Chicago Blackhawks who came out on top 5-4. The first period was scoreless with the Caps leading in shots 13-6. In the second period Alex Ovechkin made more history at 3:36 with his 21st goal of the season. It came on the power play tying the NHL record for power play goals. It was his 274th which matched Dave Andreychuk. It came on a shot from where else but his office assisted by T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.
The Golden State Warriors are getting closer to bringing back Klay Thompson, who now have target dates for his return from injury. The Warriors are first in the Pacific this season and they could get even stronger in a few weeks. That’s because Klay Thompson is on the mend and...
With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
Postponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic. The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America. A total of 20 NHL games have now been postponed, the majority of which have come in recent days, and roughly 10% of the 700-plus players are currently in the league's virus protocol.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter redirected a centering pass from Kris Letang between the legs of Malcom Subban 2:53 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to a season-high six games by relying on...
CHICAGO (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and the short-handed Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Friday night. The Predators won their seventh straight game and second in two nights despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki...
Comments / 0