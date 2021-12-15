Fremont police: The dead victim at the parking lot outside Tesla factory was killed by coworker, report

Fremont, CA – Tesla worker who was found dead at the parking lot outside Tesla’s factory in Fremont was shot by a coworker, Fremont Police Department confirmed.

As we already reported yesterday, Tesla worker was found dead on Monday at the parking lot outside the factory. The police said the death of the man was suspicious.

Initial investigation shows that the suspect is victim’s coworker and he was identified as the 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The police still didn’t release the identity of the victim, but confirmed that he was killed after he finished his shift at the factory.

After several leads, homicide detectives were able to pinpoint Solima as a potential suspect in the case. They learned the victim and Solima had been arguing earlier in the day and that the suspect abruptly walked off the job, authorities said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was unresponsive, but still alive. He was suffering apparent injury. He was later pronounced dead.

The death was initially declared as suspicious, but later it was ruled as homicide since first responders determined that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Also in the area of the crime scene were .223 rifle casings.

Detective obtained search warrants for the suspect and his vehicle and he was subsequently arrested. A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded, non-serialized .223 caliber short-barrel rifle along with an expended casing.

Solima was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of homicide.