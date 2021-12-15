ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank’s M&A business in Q4 extremely strong, executive says

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank’s merger and acquisition advisory business in the United States has been “extremely strong” in the fourth quarter, a bank executive said on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic for 2022. Once Deutsche’s problem child, the...

