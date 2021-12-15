KPFA Special: The Politics of Jesus During the Roman Occupation of Palestine

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
The birth of Jesus Christ is commemorated by millions of people around the world with Christmas celebrations on Dec. 25. Yet, most scholars agree that he wasn't born on that day, or even in the year A.D. 1. Why is Jesus' birthday celebrated on December 25?. Researchers have speculated that...
A painting of George Floyd depicted as Jesus Christ displayed at a Catholic university is "heretical, blasphemous idolatry," a student told Fox News. Blayne Clegg, a junior at the Catholic University of America, was shocked when he saw the painting hanging outside the law school’s chapel a few weeks ago.
One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
As millennials struggle to make sense of both this world and the next, they are unsure of who they can trust. Millennials are more ambivalent towards faith and are attaching less importance to the practices and truths of the Christian faith, in particular, than any generation in history, according to a new report from George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.
We have now officially made the turn into the Christmas season. Vicki has made sure that the Christmas tree is up, decorations are placed around the house and a little special décor is outside. I haven’t been able to hang any lights yet, but it may come before Christmas!
Guest: Emily Wilson is a professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the first woman who translated the ancient Greek epic story, the Odyssey by Homer, into English language.
Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained?
Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men.
In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s.
This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:16-18. The Lord Jesus Christ in this passage is addressing the current practice of the Pharisees in His time. They made great pretense about their practice of fasting. Fasting was a time-honored tradition in Israel. They made a great show of it as they fasted. And in so doing, they were missing the whole point of the exercise of fasting. In that context, the Lord Jesus Christ gave instruction to His disciples about their practice of fasting, and in this passage before us, we find out what He says. We see two things in this passage. First, that Christians must avoid the performance of spiritual disciplines for the sake of notice by people. Second, Christian fasting is a normal part of the healthy spiritual experience.
A Bible museum in Germany set up an exhibit claiming that there are LGBTQ themes in biblical studies, and hosted a play that presents a transgender Jesus Christ as a male who identifies as female. The Bibelhaus in Frankfurt has the exhibit running until Dec. 19, and the play took place on Dec. 15, according to the museum website.
A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season.Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this week, Israeli officials decided to make an exception for “Birthright,” a popular program that provides free trips to Israel to young Jews from around the world. Groups from the United States are expected to arrive next week, with participants all fully vaccinated and remaining in small “capsules.”For now, restrictions remain in effect for other...
The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
Comments / 0