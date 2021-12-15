KPFA Special: The Politics of Jesus During the Roman Occupation of Palestine

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:16-18. The Lord Jesus Christ in this passage is addressing the current practice of the Pharisees in His time. They made great pretense about their practice of fasting. Fasting was a time-honored tradition in Israel. They made a great show of it as they fasted. And in so doing, they were missing the whole point of the exercise of fasting. In that context, the Lord Jesus Christ gave instruction to His disciples about their practice of fasting, and in this passage before us, we find out what He says. We see two things in this passage. First, that Christians must avoid the performance of spiritual disciplines for the sake of notice by people. Second, Christian fasting is a normal part of the healthy spiritual experience.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO