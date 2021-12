As tweeted by @momomo_us, Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB showed up at a European online retailer known as PC21.fr. The product page has since been pulled, but it listed the card as an RTX 2060 12GB Ventus from MSI and was priced at €537, the equivalent of $608. However, there was no product image to see and the actual specs on the product page list it as being a 6GB model, so things certainly didn't add up and liberal doses of salt should be applied.

