Keith Urban Gushes About Nicole Kidman’s Latest Role: ‘Inspiring’

The Aussie beauty dazzled in a little black zip-down dress on the red carpet of the event, which honors the best of Australian film and TV. Rebel Wilson, 41, looked confident as ever while strutting down the red carpet during the AACTA Awards on Dec. 8 in Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids funny-gal was radiant as she rocked a short, black Balmain dress which offered up a flirty look at her legs. Adding a metallic touch, a zipper framed with silver trim traveled down the center of the frock elegantly. Meanwhile, the star — who recently lost 77lbs after embarking on a “year of health” — accessorized with chandelier earrings and classic black pumps. Rebel went for full glamour with her hair and makeup, sporting breezing blonde waves and glowing skin.

