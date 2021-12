Spoilers for the third episode of Hawkeye, "Echo," lie ahead. Hawkeye has been feeding fans’ hunger for Marvel Cinematic Universe content as of late. And like some of its fellow MCU Disney+ shows, the miniseries appeared to really hit its stride with the third episode. While the installment formally introduced Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez, it also featured a sweet Ant-Man reference. Fans were likely excited by the amazing moment, and this was definitely true for lead actor Jeremy Renner, who really let his inner comic nerd out while talking about it.

