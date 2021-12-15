ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 101 most iconic movie dresses of all time

By Laura Capon
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

When you think of your favourite film, usually, one of the first things that comes to mind is the fashion featured throughout, right?. We couldn’t...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Richard Gere
Footwear News

Bridget Moynahan Graces ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere in Black Pearl Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps

Some heavy hitters are gracing the red carpet at the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City tonight. And among the A-listers was Bridget Moynahan. The 50-year-old model and actress is known for her recurring role as Natasha in “Sex in the City.” Moynahan arrived in a black jumpsuit that was complete with pearl details on the pockets and around the halter neckline. She paired her ensemble with dainty chandelier earrings and a small square black clutch. The “Blue Bloods” alum tied her look together with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. Several stars...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Instinct#Movies#The Countess#The Clink
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

'Ocean's Eleven' turns 20: The all-time greatest heist movies

Crime has always a major subject of fascination for moviegoers, especially when a film focuses on the planning, execution and aftermath of a large robbery. There's nothing more fulfilling than seeing a group of fictional characters attempt a heist so fantastical that it would be too hard to imagine it ever really happening. Take, for example, the all-star lineup up of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven." The A-list trio were joined by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould and Carl Reiner for the caper, which is a remake of a 1960 hit. It follows a group of con artists who plan a heist that sees them plotting to steal $160 million from three casinos owned by an incredibly wealthy businessman. It was a massive success with both critics and moviegoers that ranked on numerous outlets' top 10 lists for the year and became one of 2001's highest grossing films with more than $450 million in ticket sales. It came as no surprise when two sequels followed in 2004 and 2007, as well as a gender-swapped spinoff in 2018, all of which performed well at the box office. In honor of the film's 20th anniversary on Dec. 7, 2021, Wonderwall.com is running through the all-time greatest heist movies…
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 100 best movies of all time as chosen by actors

We asked actors for the best movies of all time, from comedies and classic romances to blockbusters and foreign gems. What are the best movies of all time? Depends on who you ask, of course. A film buff might throw classics like Vertigo, Citizen Kane and The Godfather into the mix. Blockbuster-lovers would make a case for Jaws or Raiders of the Lost Ark. If you ask a Marvel stan, it might even be something with the word ‘Avengers’ in the title.
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry Praises Zendaya as Next Generation of Hollywood Talent: ‘She’s Brave, Authentic and Wildly Beautiful’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. This year, Halle Berry fulfills a career dream of stepping into the director’s chair with “Bruised,” where she stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter looking for one last big match. Berry knows what it’s like to be counted out. It’s been 20 years since she became the first — and still only — Black woman to win the lead actress Oscar (for “Monster’s Ball”). In that time, Berry has spoken about the need for systemic change in Hollywood. While she’s been...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy