Jurgen Klopp insists a Premier League circuit breaker is only useful if players get vaccinated.The Liverpool boss wants players to get their coronavirus boosters if the top flight takes a break.Klopp’s comments came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.The league will hold a meeting on Monday over the growing crisis after six games were postponed this weekend and Klopp would be in favour of a break if players had their extra jabs during that time.“I don’t know, if someone tells me...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO