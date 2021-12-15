Displaying items by tag: food assistance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

 3 days ago

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program for eligible K-12 students through the 2021-22 school year under new rules. North Carolina is still awaiting federal approval for Child Care P-EBT (previously called “Children Under 6”) and cannot issue benefits to this group until USDA approval is received.

North Carolina approved to extend student P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year; Child Care P-EBT still pending federal approval

