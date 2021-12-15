ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Someone Made this Chicago Train into a Holiday Polar Express

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express. According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary...

Son of a Nutcracker, Buddy the Elf Takes Over Chicago Street

"The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear." One performer in Illinois did just that. There are so many great lines from the movie Elf." It's a tradition that my family and I have to watch "Elf" every holiday season. Heck, even when it's not the holidays we watch that movie. It's just one of those that just put a smile on your face. Well, Buddy was seen in Chicago hopping along and waving at fellow Chicagoans.
ENTERTAINMENT
