It could take more than six months to separate sailors who have refused to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Navy officials. “Let me be clear up front: We want every sailor to receive the vaccine and stay Navy,” Rear Adm. James Waters III, director of military personnel, plans and policy, told reporters Tuesday. “And if a sailor gets their shot, we will honor that and make every effort to retain them.”

