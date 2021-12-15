Montana coronavirus report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, the state reports that 1,283,906 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 531,916 Montanans — 52% of the eligible...

Teacher licensing changes cue up concerns

Earlier this month, the Montana Office of Public Instruction announced a plan to transition to a new online educator licensing system, with the new system slated to be operational by June 1, 2022. The switch has been in the works since the spring legislative session, when state lawmakers directed $8...
‘Firestorm’ of public comment leads FWP to rethink elk management proposals

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has backpedaled on a controversial elk management strategy after a public response that FWP Director Henry “Hank” Worsech described as a “firestorm.” Even after the department backed away from the most contentious proposal it had planned to present to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, public commenters continued to raise concerns at yesterday’s commission meeting in Helena about a process they said has been rushed and favors large landowners and brings the state closer to privatizing wildlife.
What is NorthWestern Energy’s liability for river and wildfire damages?

Nov. 30 just might go down as one of NorthWestern Energy’s worst days since it took over Montana Power Co.’s electricity generation and transmission assets in 2002. The day marked the start of the West Wind Fire, which burned 25 homes and six commercial buildings in Denton, a small agricultural community southeast of Great Falls, and the onset of a dam malfunction that rapidly dewatered one of the state’s most popular fisheries for nearly 48 hours.
UPDATED: Montana COVID FAQ

This story was originally published Oct. 11, 2021, and updated with additional information Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Nov. 10, Nov. 23, and Dec. 9, 2021. Recommendations are based on interviews with medical professionals in Montana. This article should not be construed as medical advice. Please consult with your physician before making any medical decisions.
Apprenticeship ratio proposal sparks concerns

Citing the state’s ongoing workforce woes, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry has proposed an increase in the number of apprentices that can be assigned to a single supervisor in trade settings. Supporters view the change as a key component in meeting growing construction and infrastructure needs statewide, while skeptics question whether the strategy could pose a risk to educational quality and workplace safety.
The ivermectin anger

One Montana hospital went into lockdown and called police after a woman threatened violence because her relative was denied her request to be treated with ivermectin. Officials of another Montana hospital accused public officials of threatening and harassing their health care workers for refusing to treat a politically connected COVID-19 patient with that antiparasitic drug or hydroxychloroquine, another drug unauthorized by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID.
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal district court judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction against a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers issued by the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). Health care entities across Montana were planning to implement the requirement for their workers on Monday, Dec. 6.
Madison River flow returns after midnight dam repair

Near-seasonal flows to the Madison River, one of Montana’s most popular fisheries, have been restored following a late-night repair to Hebgen Dam’s outflow gate. NorthWestern Energy posted on Twitter at 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning that crews repaired Hebgen Dam’s outflow gate just before midnight Wednesday and “the water in the river is rising.”
The state of Montana education

MISSOULA — Leaders of Montana’s K-12 and higher education systems convened on the University of Montana campus Friday to discuss strategic goals and ongoing challenges to improve the quality of education for students across the state. Addressing an in-person meeting of the State Board of Education, Gov. Greg Gianforte gushed...
OPI reports on staffing vacancies and hiring challenges

MISSOULA — Montana’s Board of Public Education was briefed about staff vacancies and recruitment challenges by Office of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent Sharyl Allen Thursday. According to Allen’s report, 24.49 full-time-equivalent (FTE) positions will be vacant at OPI as of Nov. 21. Allen told the board the agency has a...
