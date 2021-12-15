The Matrix Resurrections: Exclusive Look at the Movie's Action Sequences

"It's so easy to forget how much noise The Matrix pumps into your head." It's almost time… to return to the source. Warner Bros has unveiled a final official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. But we'll have to watch this in the theater to find out the truth. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with these Resurrections newcomers: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. This looks SO FUCKING GOOD. There's a lot of reveals in this trailer, but none of these seem to give away anything we don't already know. The rest of it is about the experience of watching it all play out - finding out what decision he makes. I. Cannot. Wait.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO